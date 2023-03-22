HCMC leaders offer flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue in Argentina

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and the municipal high-ranking delegation offered flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Buenos Aires on March 21, continuing the delegation's official visit to Argentina.

Attending the flower offering ceremony was Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung and leaders of the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Tourism Department.

The HCMC delegation respectfully paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh who devoted all his life to the struggle for national independence and liberation that was a part of the common struggle of the world's people.

The monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh was inaugurated at the park named the “Socialist Republic of Vietnam” in Buenos Aires, Argentina on August 30, 2012. The work is a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials to visit Argentina on March 18-28. The visit is part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Argentina diplomatic relations. The trip aims to enhance mutual understanding and open cooperation opportunities between the two sides in various sectors, including Party building, economic-cultural and tourism development.