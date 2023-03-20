High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Argentina, Mexico

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials arrived in Buenos Aires City on March 20, beginning his official visit to Argentina.

Attending the visit was Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep and leaders of the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Tourism Department.

Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh and officials of the Embassy of Vietnam in Argentina received the delegation.

The HCMC’s delegation will have working sessions with the Communist Party of Argentina and some State agencies and organizations, including the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute, the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the Embassy of Vietnam in Argentina, and offer flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Buenos Aires.

The visit is part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Argentina diplomatic relations.

Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Argentina grew from US$316 million in 2007 to more than US$4.5 billion in 2022. Vietnam posted a trade deficit of around US$3-4 billion a year. Currently, Vietnam is the sixth biggest trade partner and the fifth largest exporter of Argentina while Argentina is the third biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Latin America.

The two-way trade turnover between HCMC and Argentina was approximately US$128.2 million in 2022. Argentina is one of the four key import-export markets of HCMC in the region, including Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

In November 2022, the HCMC People’s Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade organized the Vietnam – Latin America Trade Forum 2022 with the participation of many Argentinian enterprises.

After visiting Argentina, the delegation will travel to Mexico for meetings with the Honorary Consulate Office of Vietnam in Jalisco, the Jalisco Business Association, the governor of Jalisco's government, senators and deputies of the Congress of the State of Jalisco, and visit historical and cultural sites.

The HCMC leaders will also meet the Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Mexican Ministry of Culture, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico City and visit the Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico.