HCMC, Buenos Aires promote cooperation

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote cooperation with Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province.

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai today worked with leaders of Buenos Aires and the Embassy of Vietnam in Argentina to promote a cooperative relationship.

The delegation included Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep and leaders of the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Tourism Department.

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai informed that Ho Chi Minh City has cooperative relations with about 53 provinces and cities around the world. In the process of international integration, the southern metropolis with 10 million population wishes to promote cooperation with Buenos Aires Province. With two-way trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Argentina reaching about US$128 million in 2022, he believed that the two localities still have ample room for bilateral cooperation shortly.

According to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Association and member of the delegation, Argentina is famous for its developed football background in Vietnam, but Vietnamese businesses and consumers do not know much about Argentine products and vice versa.

Currently, Vietnam mainly imports corn, soybeans, oil, and vaccines for cattle from Argentina and exports electronic components, electrical appliances, household appliances, and mobile phones to Argentina. These products are exported by foreign-invested enterprises whose manufacturing plants are located in Vietnam with their brands.

Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa introduced the city's International Tourism Fair expecting that the tourism promotion agencies of Buenos Aires will come to the fair, which is slated to take place in early September.

Ms. Hoa said that on the trip to the fair, Argentinian tourism businesses can survey the typical destinations of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.

Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is the cradle of cultural convergence for more than 4,000 years of Vietnam and 54 ethnic groups. Currently, the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage is a very important activity of the city, so international visitors will have interesting experiences in culture and history.

Minister of International Cooperation of Buenos Aires Province Mario Oporto wished to promote cooperation with Vietnam, especially Ho Chi Minh City in some areas such as tourism, education, culture, sports, commerce, and energy.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai conveyed city leaders’ invitation to the leader of Buenos Aires for a visit to the southern largest city to further promote the cooperation relationship between the two localities. Especially, this November will be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

After 50 years, bilateral trade has continuously increased, from US$ 316 million in 2007 to more than US$ 4.5 billion in 2022. Argentina is one of the city's four main import and export markets in the region, along with Brazil, Mexico and Chile.