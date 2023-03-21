HCMC to support Argentina in building Ho Chi Minh cultural space

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and the high-ranking delegation who are on a business trip to Argentina had a meeting with the Communist Party of Argentina on March 20.

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his appreciation for Argentinian friends who pay respect to Vietnam and the late President Ho Chi Minh. The Communist Party of Argentina usually organizes talks and seminars on President Ho Chi Minh in order to evaluate Uncle Ho's contributions to the world revolutionary movement and lessons on his revolutionary ideology.

He thanked Argentina for assisting the nation's Covid-19 fight with 500,000 doses of vaccine against the disease. He believed that the relationship between the two countries, including Argentina and HCMC would continue to further develop.

Head of the Department of external relations of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Central Committee, Jorge Kreyness introduced the Center for Marxist Education, Party’s mass mobilization work and activities strengthening people-to-people exchange.

He suggested the HCMC delegation support building Ho Chi Minh cultural space at the head office of the Communist Party of Argentina featuring documents and images of President Ho Chi Minh's life, morality and revolutionary career.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai agreed to the suggestion and reiterated Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen’s invitation to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina to visit HCMC aiming to further enhance the comprehensive relationship and cooperation between the two sides.

The HCMC delegation then had a working session with the Argentine Book Foundation and the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute.

Buenos Aires with a population of about 3 million is among the cities with the highest number of bookstores around 800. At the meeting, the two sides shared experiences in promoting reading culture, organizing the annual book fair, and submitting nominations for the title World Book Capital which Buenos Aires has been given by UNESCO in 2011 as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote literature and reading.

At the meeting with Poldi Sosa Schmidt, President of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute, Mr. Hai hoped that the institute would organize more and more activities at HCMC as well as cooperate with the city to promote economy, trade, investment and tourism of Vietnam and HCMC to Argentinian businesses and people.

On the same day, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep had a working session with the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.