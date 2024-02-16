HCMC leader wishes staff of Satra, Saigon Co.op happy new year

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and leaders of departments visited and wished New Year to officials and employees of Saigon Union Of Trading Co-Operation (Saigon Co.op) and Saigon Trading Group (Satra).

Saigon Co.op and Satra supply diverse goods at good prices to serve consumers throughout the years

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung sent best wishes to the leaders, officers and employees of Saigon Co.op as well as Satra. He highly appreciated the efforts of the two units in providing diverse goods at good prices to serve consumers throughout the years, especially during the peak period of the Lunar New Year 2024.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung requested staff of the two units to continue to accompany the city in implementing meaningful and practical programs such as market stabilization, zero Vietnamese dong supermarkets, and Tet reunions.

By Thi Hong – Translated By Anh Quan