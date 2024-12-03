HCMC leader receives delegation of Chinese National People's Congress

A working delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress of China and President of the China International Exchange Association began a visit to Ho Chi Minh City on December 3.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) receives Ji Bingxuan, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress of China and President of the China International Exchange Association. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on December 3 received a delegation of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, led by Mr. Ji Bingxuan, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress of China and President of the China International Exchange Association, to visit and work in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the reception, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and praised the achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Notably, China has made significant strides in the development of high-speed rail (HSR) technology and infrastructure as the country's high-speed rail network is one of the most extensive and advanced in the world, equivalent to or even surpassing some of the leading HSR systems globally.

In the spirit of the good friendship and tradition between the two Parties and Governments, Ho Chi Minh City looks forward to fully implementing the agreements and commitments made by the leaders of both countries, especially the results following the visits of General Secretary and President To Lam to China and Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Vietnam.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents a souvenir to the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress of China. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Ji Bingxuan presents Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai with a piece of calligraphy made by himself as a personal gift. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Ji Bingxuan extended his thankfulness for the warm reception of the Ho Chi Minh City leader. He emphasized that the working trip was an opportunity to exchange and learn from the successful reform and opening-up of Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, this visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and deepen the friendship between the people of Vietnam and China, contributing to the traditional friendly relations between the two countries.

According to him, Vietnam has gained remarkable achievements during the last 40 years of reform; through this visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Ji Bingxuan witnessed its development. On this occasion, Mr. Ji Bingxuan shared some economic development and party-building experiences from the Chinese Government.

Delegates of both sides pose a photo at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stated that in the current complicated global context, the spirit of international communism must be further promoted; and emphasized that strengthening cooperation and the traditional friendship between the two Parties, Governments and peoples is a crucial task.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai believed that the visit would continue to contribute to enhancing the cooperative friendship between the two countries and their localities; and that the relations between the peoples of the two countries will continue to grow and develop in the coming time.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong