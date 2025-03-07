HCMC leader proposes opening Vietnam-Japan University branch in HCMC

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, welcomed Mr. Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, during his visit to HCMC, on the afternoon of March 7.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his appreciation for Mr. Tsutomu Takebe and the Japanese delegation's participation in the 10th Vietnam-Japan Festival (JVF 10). He also thanked Mr. Tsutomu Takebe for his continued dedication to strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

Congratulating Mr. Tsutomu Takebe and the JVF 10 organizing committee, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc recognized their significant efforts over the past decade in fostering and expanding the festival, which has become a symbol of cultural exchange and bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized HCMC's commitment to working closely with Japanese partners and localities, seeking Mr. Tsutomu Takebe’s insights and recommendations to develop meaningful and effective collaborations. He highlighted that the strongest foundation for bilateral relations is the deep-rooted friendship between the people of both countries, particularly the younger generations.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc also expressed hope that Mr. Tsutomu Takebe and the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance would continue supporting cultural exchanges and strengthening local partnerships, especially between Japanese localities and HCMC.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc proposed that Japan consider establishing a branch of the Vietnam-Japan University (currently in Hanoi) in HCMC and suggested hosting a "HCMC Festival" in Hokkaido, Mr. Tsutomu Takebe's hometown.

He also expressed his hope that the Japanese Consulate General and Mr. Tsutomu Takebe would continue to attract Japanese investment in HCMC's digital transformation efforts. Additionally, he supported the expansion of Japan’s management consulting and human resource training company in the city to enhance skill development for Vietnamese students.

HCMC leaders and the Japanese delegation take a commemorative photo.

Mr. Tsutomu Takebe congratulated Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc on his new role and invited him to visit Hokkaido. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from the city’s leadership, noting that he has visited HCMC more than 100 times. He praised the strong and growing Vietnam-Japan relationship, particularly the establishment of the Vietnam-Japan University in Hanoi in 2014, which has played a key role in developing high-quality human resources in Vietnam.

He also shared that he and his colleagues are working on establishing the Japanese Language, Culture, and Science and Technology Institute under the Vietnam-Japan University.

Mr. Tsutomu Takebe noted that of the more than 600,000 Vietnamese currently living and working in Japan, over 200,000 are overseas students. Many pursue master's and doctoral degrees, becoming a crucial part of Vietnam's skilled workforce.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan