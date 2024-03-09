HCMC leader prompts building sustainable supply chain of Vietnamese goods

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai urged relevant agencies, businesses and the community to build a sustainable chain of Vietnamese goods.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai talks with conference participants

The Steering Committee of the campaign for Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods in Ho Chi Minh City (the Steering Committee) yesterday organized a conference on connecting and building a sustainable supply chain for improved quality of Vietnamese goods.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the members of the Steering Committee for proactively advising to implement many practical solutions such as digital transformation and electronic trade development in the supply chain of Vietnamese goods as well as connecting supply and demand.

In particular, the program for commodity quality control cooperation is a solution that not only meets consumers’ practical requirements for good quality and safe products but is also consistent with the community's long-term business strategy.

Mr. Hai believed that the program would achieve the goal of building a truly sustainable supply chain of Vietnamese goods.

The Steering Committee always pays attention to fundamental and specific solutions to improve the quality of the campaign so that the campaign can create a change in awareness of people from all walks of life to change from 'Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods' to 'Vietnamese goods conquer Vietnamese people'.

For effective implementation of the program, he noted that the program needs to be thoroughly implemented and the distribution system and supply businesses register to participate on a voluntary basis and strictly comply with their commitments. At the same time, there must be solutions to support businesses in finding sales opportunities, sharing market information to orient the production of products that suit consumer tastes, building brands, and enhancing reputation.

He requested relevant agencies including the Industry and Trade, Market Management, and Food Safety Departments to evaluate the implementation of specific goals that need to be achieved by 2025 according to the Domestic Market Development Project associated with the campaign ‘Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese products' from 2021 to 2025.

Moreover, Mr. Hai urged party committees, authorities, the Fatherland Front Committee, and socio-political organizations in the city to increase propaganda to make people from every walk of life understand more about the improvement of product quality.

At the same time, related agencies and departments listen to consumers’ feedback and suggestions to improve the quality of Vietnamese goods and protect those who detect counterfeit goods, and poor quality commodities. Businesses necessarily promote and enhance their role and responsibility in controlling the quality of goods, ensuring the supply of high quality products and services while meeting the green product consumption trend, and protecting the environment with the aim to increase brand value for Vietnamese businesses towards green and sustainable development.

At the conference, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen commented that the campaign aims to change people’s awareness and behavior of shopping.

Data from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City shows that in the first 2 months of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City's economy continued to recover with industrial production index (IIP) increasing by 4.3 percent and export turnover moving up by 11.6 percent.

Moreover, total state budget revenue increased by 13.7 percent while total retail revenue of goods and services hiked by 14.8 percent.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan