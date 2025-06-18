Ho Chi Minh City

Party General Secretary offers flowers in tribute to Uncle Ho in HCMC

SGGPO

Party General Secretary To Lam and his delegation offered flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on the morning of June 18.

gen-h-z6716407994858-858a3e091112a50d11f8956c876b67cd-3080-3040.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates offer flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on the morning of June 18. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party General Secretary and delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, who is remembered as the visionary leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam, an outstanding figure in the international communist and workers' movements, and the beloved father of Vietnam’s people’s armed forces.

Following the incense offering ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam participated in working sessions with the Standing Committees of the Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria–Vung Tau, and Binh Duong provinces.

gen-h-z6716407971622-0dec1886a4644ecac5959337c200c80d-4080-3291.jpg
As part of the official agenda, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, delivered a brief report outlining the progress in implementing key tasks of the three localities.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will bring a speech to the conference. Party General Secretary To Lam will deliver the concluding remarks and provide directives.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh

