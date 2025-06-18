Newly merged city ready for operation: HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stated that the newly merged city is ready for operation, starting July 1.

A working delegation, led by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, this morning worked with the Standing Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong.

Among attendees at the working session were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; members of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee Secretariat and the Party Central Committee; leaders of ministries and centrally-run agencies; and leaders from Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong.

This is a key working session, as Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City are set to finish their administrative restructure and put a newly- merged city into operation, starting July 1.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam (L) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his speech at the session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that in just 12 days, the country will officially enter a new chapter.

A new administrative unit, retained the name Ho Chi Minh City, will become a major economic locomotive, a "mega-urban area" in Vietnam.

Regarding issues or problems that have not been solved and settled yet, Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the local authorities must accelebrate resolving them as decisively as possible.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers a speech at the working session on the morning of June 18. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic locomotive has overcome obstacles and accelerated toward the two target milestones set for 2030 and 2045. Ho Chi Minh City will become a civilized, modern, compassionate, dynamic, and innovative city with a high-quality workforce, serving as the economic, financial, commercial, cultural, educational, and scientific-technological center of both the nation and the region, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized.

Faced with high expectations and new responsibilities, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the importance of personnel work, stating that each individual must meet the demands of these new tasks.

Moreover, the Party organizations, authorities and political systems of the three localities have raised a deep awareness, strong sense of responsibility and understanding of the significant missions.

The delegates join the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The HCMC Party Secretary also made a special call for solidarity and unity in thought and action in order to build the collective strength of the great national unity bloc and of the city as a whole.

Delegates take a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Although everything has been thoroughly and fully prepared, the initial implementation process is inevitable limitations and shortcomings, especially during the transitional phase. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen expressed his aspiration for attention, leadership, guidance, and timely support from senior leaders and centrally-run agencies.

By Kieu Phong, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong