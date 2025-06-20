HCMC press upholds leadership, innovation, responsibility

To realize HCMC’s development ambitions, Permanent Deputy Party Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi called on the city’s press to remain pioneering, innovative, and socially responsible in its mission.

HCMC leaders and former officials pose for a commemorative photo with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's journalists.

The HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025) and to present the 43rd HCMC Press Awards on June 19.

The event was attended by Politburo member and HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen; Central Party Committee Member and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; and Central Party Committee Member and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, along with senior city officials, former leaders, representatives from the Vietnam Journalists Association and HCMC Journalists Association, leaders of central and city-based media outlets, and prominent journalists and editors.

HCMC press constantly evolves and innovates

In his address, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to generations of journalists who have dedicated their lives to the cause of revolutionary journalism in service of the country and the people.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung present certificates of merit to journalists.

Reflecting on the proud legacy of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, he affirmed that over the past century, the press has grown in strength, closely accompanying the nation's revolutionary movements and playing a key role in national liberation, construction, and defense. Revolutionary journalism has been instrumental in Vietnam’s historic victories.

He paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh—the founding father of Vietnam’s revolutionary press—recognizing him not only as a national liberation hero, great thinker, and visionary leader, but also as an exemplary and pioneering journalist.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi present awards to individual and group winners in the Party-building journalism category.

In this solemn moment, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi expressed deep respect and gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh and honored the journalists who have heroically sacrificed their lives for noble ideals—national independence and the people’s happiness.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, the Vietnamese press serves not only as the voice of the Party, State, and the people, but also as a persistent and creative stream of thought that inspires belief, determination, and the drive to advance.

Over the past 50 years, aligned with the 100-year legacy of the national press, HCMC journalism has continuously evolved—marked by a firm political stance, intellectual depth, and leadership in safeguarding the ideological foundation of the Party. It has remained deeply rooted in the daily lives of citizens and committed to serving the nation.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and District 1 Party Secretary Duong Anh Duc present awards to individual and group winners in the political commentary category.

He emphasized that the city’s vibrant and dynamic media landscape has made significant strides, affirming its crucial role in the city’s and the country’s overall development. HCMC journalism has served as a vital bridge between the Party and the people, fostering consensus and encouraging societal innovation.

In this era of renewal and global integration, the press in HCMC has made a decisive shift toward professionalism, humanity, and modernity—closely reflecting real life while effectively communicating the Party’s directives and the State’s policies in a lively and relevant manner.

HCMC journalists have also consistently highlighted role models, promoted a spirit of innovation and compassion, and upheld the core values that define the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong present awards.

Together with the national media, HCMC journalism has firmly expressed its stance in preserving and promoting the country’s cultural identity and the city’s pioneering spirit—daring to think, act, and innovate. It has helped to introduce Vietnam and HCMC to the global community, thereby enhancing the country’s international standing.

“Journalists have proactively advanced communication about Party-building and rectification efforts, particularly in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negativity, while protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and countering hostile and misguided narratives,” Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized.

He expressed the city’s deep appreciation for the enduring contributions of media agencies and generations of reporters and editors—those who have worked on the frontlines of information, sowing the seeds of knowledge, spreading compassion, and inspiring positive change.

Journalists have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the city through numerous challenges, including its most grueling moments, and played an indispensable role.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen presents certificates of merit

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi reaffirmed the Party and State’s recognition of the press as a critical component of ideological work—a sharp and effective tool to educate, mobilize, unite, and organize people to implement the Party’s policies and the State’s laws, thereby harnessing collective strength for national development and defense.

Embracing the digital era

As Vietnam enters a new phase of development, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi highlighted a historic milestone: the merger of HCMC with the dynamic provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau—creating an unprecedented urban development space and ushering in a transformative new chapter.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi delivers a speech.

This "New Ho Chi Minh City" is poised not only to remain Vietnam’s leading center for economics, finance, technology, innovation, culture, healthcare, education, and international integration, but also to rise as one of Southeast Asia’s foremost “mega-cities” in finance, industry, and seaports.

To realize this vision, he urged the city’s press to continue taking the lead with innovation and a strong sense of social responsibility. He emphasized the importance of maintaining unwavering political integrity while aligning closely with the leadership and directives of the Party, the State, and HCMC.

Journalists, he noted, must uphold the highest professional standards, operate within the bounds of the law, and provide accurate, timely coverage that reflects the full breadth of social life. Equally vital is the press’s role in defending the Party’s ideological foundation, advancing national interests, combating corruption and social ills, and fostering a sense of hope and confidence in the country’s brighter future.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong present awards.

He also stressed the importance of embracing technology: investing in digital transformation, applying artificial intelligence and big data to adapt to the digital media landscape, and effectively fulfilling the mission of policy communication.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi urged the media to focus on promoting key strategic Party resolutions (Nos. 57, 59, 66, and 68), as well as covering the administrative consolidation process and the city’s post-merger operations. Additionally, the press should play an active role in preparing for the upcoming local Party congresses and the 2025–2030 term of the HCMC Party Committee, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen with the Sai Gon Giai Phong newsroom team.

HCMC’s media outlets should proactively restructure their organizations, build a corps of journalists with solid political grounding, strong ethics, and professional excellence to meet the demands of a modern, professional, and humane press.

He also expressed hope that the HCMC Press Awards would continue to grow in prestige—offering a meaningful professional forum that promptly honors outstanding works, celebrates creativity, and encourages journalists to contribute to protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and promoting public trust and social stability.

Each HCMC journalist, he said, should deeply understand their mission and strive to be an inspiring figure and messenger of trust. They must continuously improve, remain steadfast and courageous, and spread the values of compassion, humanity, and solidarity—qualities that define the identity of Heroic City.

"The HCMC leadership will always support and create favorable conditions for the city’s press to thrive and make meaningful contributions to both local and national development," Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi affirmed.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, he extended sincere gratitude to central and local media organizations, as well as to journalists and editors for their tireless dedication and positive contributions to the city’s progress.

For 43 years, the HCMC Press Awards have accompanied the growth of Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism. This prestigious award honors authors and groups whose outstanding journalistic works have made significant contributions to the country’s media landscape.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan