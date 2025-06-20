190 units join Seeds, High-Tech Agriculture, Ornamental Plants Week 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade yesterday opened the 2025 High-Tech Agriculture and Ornamental Plants Week at Binh Phu Park in District 6.

This year’s event gathered 190 units from provinces and cities across the country. Notably, there are also two booths representing the Republic of Korea and Indonesia.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the units are showcasing a wide variety of agricultural seed types, OCOP products, key and signature local products, as well as ornamental plants.

Biotechnology-based agricultural models, scientific and technological products, and innovative startup models, along with models applying information technology in agricultural production and business from both Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces, also appeared at the event.

In addition, the event includes networking and experience-sharing sessions on startups and pet training methods, pet fashion design contests, and commercial connection activities on digital platforms.

This is the 11th time the Seeds, High-Tech Agriculture and Ornamental Plants Week has been held, aiming to concretize key areas in the 2025 socio-economic cooperation plan between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and cities across the country.

The event will run until June 22.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong