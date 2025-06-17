HCMC expands cooperation opportunities with Singaporean businesses

An overview of the meeting

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc—Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee—hosted a reception for Mr. Pang Te Cheng, Singapore's Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, and a delegation of leading Singaporean businesses during their working visit to the city on the afternoon of June 17.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (L) and Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng

During the meeting, both sides discussed strategies to further strengthen investment and trade cooperation, with a focus on high-potential sectors where Singapore has shown strong interest. These include sustainable development, urban planning, the digital economy, offshore wind power exports, and the next-generation Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park model, VSIP 2.0.

Consul General Pang Te Cheng emphasized the ample room for deeper collaboration between Singapore and HCMC, highlighting areas such as the development of an international financial hub, the construction of a deep-water port in Can Gio, Industry 4.0, education and human resource development, as well as food security.

Mr. Pang Te Cheng, Singapore’s Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, presents a souvenir to HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc shared the city’s long-term spatial development strategy following its planned integration with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. Under this vision, Binh Duong would evolve into an industrial center, Vung Tau would serve as a coastal tourism, seaport, and clean energy hub, while HCMC would remain the core of finance and high technology. He stressed that this regional linkage presents new opportunities for Singaporean enterprises to scale up their investments and leverage interprovincial synergies.

Representatives from major Singaporean companies—including CapitalLand, Keppel Land, Sembcorp, Grab Vietnam, and Mapletree—shared updates on their ongoing projects and expansion plans in HCMC. They also expressed a strong desire to continue receiving support from local authorities and reaffirmed their commitment to long-term, sustainable investment—not only for economic returns but also to contribute to the city’s community and environmental goals.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc greets representatives of Singaporean businesses.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc praised the effective presence and impact of Singaporean businesses in HCMC and encouraged them to broaden their investments into key sectors such as industrial manufacturing and renewable energy, particularly offshore wind power projects in Vung Tau and Can Gio. He reaffirmed HCMC’s policy of diversifying industries and investment partners, and pledged to facilitate favorable conditions for Singaporean firms to thrive alongside the city in a spirit of sustainable and inclusive development.

The meeting is expected to open up new avenues for engagement between Singaporean investors, regulatory bodies, and HCMC’s priority development projects. It also serves as a meaningful step toward deepening the strategic partnership between HCMC and Singapore, as both nations move toward signing an action plan to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Singapore.

Delegates from both sides pose for a commemorative photo.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan