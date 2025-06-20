City workers collect trash every week at 21 canals and ditches in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently approved a decision outlining the routes, numbers, and collection frequency for canals and ditches that require removal of water hyacinth, algae, grass, and solid waste.

Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal in Tan Binh District

This decision identifies 21 rivers, canals, and ditches with drainage functions that need these materials collected once a week.

The Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Management Center is tasked with creating an annual plan for collecting solid waste from canals and ditches that serve drainage functions.

As part of this, the center will determine the needs, volume, routes, frequency, timing, and technology, then submit this plan to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction by October 20 of the year preceding the planning year. They will also prepare a budget estimate and a contractor selection plan for approval by relevant authorities.

Concurrently, the center will develop and approve technical operation procedures and research and propose advanced and modern technical methods. They will also be responsible for inspecting, supervising, sanctioning, accepting, and processing payments for solid waste collection and salvage services on rivers, canals, and ditches, adhering to the current regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is responsible for assigning affiliated public service companies to implement a unified management model, whereby each waterway route is overseen by a single related unit. This approach ensures effective exploitation, maintenance, and repair of rivers, canals, and ditches. The Department also organizes the appraisal and approval of implementation plans, budget estimates, and contractor selection processes.

In parallel, it inspects and supervises the units directly managing drainage routes to ensure compliance with regulations concerning the collection and removal of solid waste, water hyacinths, and weeds along rivers, canals, and ditches.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan