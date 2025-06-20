Ho Chi Minh City

City workers collect trash every week at 21 canals and ditches in HCMC

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City authorities decided to collect trash every week at 21 canals and ditches.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently approved a decision outlining the routes, numbers, and collection frequency for canals and ditches that require removal of water hyacinth, algae, grass, and solid waste.

rac-kenh-2933-7367.jpg
Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal in Tan Binh District

This decision identifies 21 rivers, canals, and ditches with drainage functions that need these materials collected once a week.

The Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Management Center is tasked with creating an annual plan for collecting solid waste from canals and ditches that serve drainage functions.

As part of this, the center will determine the needs, volume, routes, frequency, timing, and technology, then submit this plan to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction by October 20 of the year preceding the planning year. They will also prepare a budget estimate and a contractor selection plan for approval by relevant authorities.

Concurrently, the center will develop and approve technical operation procedures and research and propose advanced and modern technical methods. They will also be responsible for inspecting, supervising, sanctioning, accepting, and processing payments for solid waste collection and salvage services on rivers, canals, and ditches, adhering to the current regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is responsible for assigning affiliated public service companies to implement a unified management model, whereby each waterway route is overseen by a single related unit. This approach ensures effective exploitation, maintenance, and repair of rivers, canals, and ditches. The Department also organizes the appraisal and approval of implementation plans, budget estimates, and contractor selection processes.

In parallel, it inspects and supervises the units directly managing drainage routes to ensure compliance with regulations concerning the collection and removal of solid waste, water hyacinths, and weeds along rivers, canals, and ditches.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

collecting solid waste public service companies solid waste water hyacinths

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn