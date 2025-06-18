SGGP Newspaper wins two top prizes at 2025 HCMC Press Awards

The Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association has officially announced the winners of the 43rd HCMC Press Awards – 2025, recognizing excellence in journalism with a total of 72 prizes.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper proudly took home seven awards, including two First Prizes in the categories of Party-Building for the series “Waste – The Internal Enemy” and Political Commentary for “50 Years of National Reunification.”

HCMC leaders and Journalists Association officials congratulate SGGP's award-winning authors at the 41st HCMC Press Awards in 2023.

This year’s competition received 285 entries from 18 media organizations across HCMC, spanning six major categories: Party-Building; Collective Works; Reportage – Investigative – Journalistic Features – Documentaries; Political Commentary (including editorials, analysis, and opinion pieces); Interviews – Live Reports – On-the-Spot Coverage; and News & Photojournalism.

A notable innovation in this year’s awards was the separate Party-Building category, which drew enthusiastic participation and yielded high-quality, diverse, and in-depth entries. Many journalists also turned the lens inward, highlighting the contributions of their peers and media institutions in building and advancing Vietnam’s revolutionary press.

From the initial pool, the preliminary jury selected 181 standout entries for the final round. The final jury then carefully reviewed and evaluated the submissions, ultimately awarding 72 prizes: six First Prizes, 16 Second Prizes, 23 Third Prizes, and 27 Consolation Prizes.

According to the HCMC Journalists Association, the submitted works broadly captured key issues facing the city—mobilizing creativity, responsibility, intellectual and emotional investment from the Party, government, and citizens. The winning works addressed urgent urban development challenges, proposed solutions to bottlenecks, and highlighted positive contributions toward building and defending HCMC. Increasingly, entries have demonstrated higher journalistic standards and greater social impact, with professional formats aligned with the digital age and a vision toward a “professional, humanistic, and modern” media landscape.

In terms of quality, entries were relatively well-balanced. Many stood out for their originality, engaging formats, and rapid public resonance. They closely followed the competition’s themes, offering realistic portrayals of the city's political, economic, cultural, and social dynamics. A number of works effectively conveyed the implementation of Party Congress resolutions, promoting solidarity and social consensus while championing HCMC as a smart, dynamic, compassionate city. Many pieces also featured inspiring stories of exemplary citizens, model families, and cultural achievements. Notably, several entries delved into the communication of key Party resolutions such as Resolution No.35-NQ/TW and Resolution No.31-NQ/TW.

This year’s edition carried particular weight as it marked the lead-up to the centennial of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press. Media outlets prepared meticulously, adhering strictly to competition guidelines to deliver numerous high-quality, innovative submissions. These entries reflected clarity in writing and firm editorial perspectives. Many made a strong impression with their guiding narratives and persuasive public influence, aligning with the award’s theme: “Resolution No.98 – Driving Force for HCMC’s Innovation and Creativity.”

SGGP Newspaper won seven prizes, including two First prizes, one Second prize, one Third prize, and three Consolation prizes. First prizes: Party-Building: “Waste – The Internal Enemy,” by Vo Minh Phong, Ngo Sy Binh, Van Minh Kiet, Bui Thi Thu Huong, Bui Thi Hong, Nguyen Van Cuong, Nguyen Bao Van, Do Xuan Trung, and Nguyen Quoc Khanh. Political Commentary: “50 Years of National Reunification,” authored by a 25-member team including Pham Phuong Thao, Vo Thi Hong Hiep, Bui Thi Thu Huong, Van Minh Kiet, Phan Thi Thu Hoai, Ngo Sy Binh, Thai Thi Phuong Thuy, Nguyen Thi Cam Tuyet, Dam Manh Thuy Vu, Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, Pham Thanh Son, Vo Thanh Hung, Nguyen Tan Thu Tam, Duong Tan Ba, Bui Nguyen Anh Thu, Le Thuy Binh, Ho Huy Son, Do Xuan Trung, Nguyen Thi Thao, Tran Thi Thu Ha, Mai Thi Hoa, Vo Quoc Hung, Nguyen Thi Cam Nhung, Phung Thi Ai Van, and Bui Thi Hong. Second prize: “Comprehensive Digital Transformation – A Foundation for Smart Urban Development” by Ngo Sy Binh and Bui Thi Thu Huong. Third Prize: “Island Healthcare – A Pillar Amid the Waves” by Pham Thanh Son, Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Vu Van Thang, and Le Quang Huy. Consolation Prizes: “Power Through Unity and Consensus” by Vo Thi Hong Hiep, Do Ngoc Quang, Ngo Sy Binh, Do Xuan Trung, and Nguyen Thi Thao. “Together Caring for the Elderly” by Le Quang Huy, Nguyen Tan Thai, Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Le Xuan Trung, Nguyen Bich Huyen, and Bui Anh Tuan. Photo Report: “The Profile of a Modern School Cluster” by Ho Nguyen Hoang Hung and Le Quang Huy.



By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan