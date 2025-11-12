HCMC leader presents 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh

The Party Committee of Dong Thanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to present the 80-year Party membership badge, dated November 7, 2025, to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh.

Attending the badge-presenting ceremony at the private house of Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh congratulated Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh on this honor.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh presents 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh expressed deep respect for Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh’s contributions throughout his revolutionary activities, in the cause of national liberation and in the construction and defense of the country.

He extended wishes for good health and happiness to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh.

A commemorative photo at the badge-presenting ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh, born May 4, 1928, is currently a Party member at Cell 61, Dong Thanh Commune Party Committee. He has long participated in the national resistance and held various positions over his career. He has been awarded the 80-year Party membership badge and the First, Second, and Third-Class Glorious Soldier Medals by the Party and State.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Huyen Huong