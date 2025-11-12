Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leader presents 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh

SGGP

The Party Committee of Dong Thanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to present the 80-year Party membership badge, dated November 7, 2025, to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh.

Attending the badge-presenting ceremony at the private house of Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh congratulated Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh on this honor.

2a-3976-1223.jpg (1)
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh presents 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh expressed deep respect for Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh’s contributions throughout his revolutionary activities, in the cause of national liberation and in the construction and defense of the country.

He extended wishes for good health and happiness to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh.

2-3747-6866.jpg
A commemorative photo at the badge-presenting ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh, born May 4, 1928, is currently a Party member at Cell 61, Dong Thanh Commune Party Committee. He has long participated in the national resistance and held various positions over his career. He has been awarded the 80-year Party membership badge and the First, Second, and Third-Class Glorious Soldier Medals by the Party and State.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

80-year Party membership badge Mr. Nguyen Van Hoanh Party Committee of Dong Thanh Commune revolutionary contribution

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn