HCMC launches subsidized bus routes connecting Metro Line 1's stations

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and Phuong Trang Futabuslines Passenger Car Corporation held a ceremony on December 20 to launch 17 subsidized bus routes connecting to Metro Line 1.

At the launching ceremony of 17 subsidized bus routes (Photo: SGGP)

The buses will operate daily on the route from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., aligned with the schedule of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien). During the first 30 days of operation, Ho Chi Minh City will offer free rides on these subsidized bus routes.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center, 30-60-seater buses are equipped with amenities such as air conditioning, cameras, GPS, free Wi-Fi, an automated announcement system, and a cashless payment system.

The launch of 17 fully electric bus routes is part of Ho Chi Minh City's sustainable development strategy, aiming to provide cheap, safe, and convenient transportation for residents. According to the plan, the city will implement an emissions control project with 100 percent of new buses using electricity or green energy by 2030.

17 subsidized bus routes connecting to Metro Line 1:

Route 153: Binh An Ferry Terminal - Lien Phuong Street

Route 154: Thanh My Loi Residential Area - Masteri An Phu

Route 155: Saigon Bus Station - City Theater

Route 156: Saigon Bus Station - Hoa Hung Station (Saigon Station)

Route 157: Van Thanh Bus Station - Duc Khai Apartment Building

Route 158: Van Thanh Bus Station - Thanh Da Residential Area

Route 159: Ngo Tat To Apartment - Hang Xanh Intersection

Route 160: Van Thanh Station - Vinhomes Central Park

Route 161: Van Thanh Bus Station - Nga Tu Ga Bus Station

Route 162: Man Thien Apartment - Hoa Lu Secondary School

Route 163: College of Industry and Trade - Phuoc Binh Secondary School

Route 164: University of Agriculture and Forestry - Topaz Apartment

Route 165: University of Agriculture and Forestry - High-tech Park

Route 166: Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City to Suoi Tien Theme Park.

Route 167: University of Agriculture and Forestry - Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone.

Route 168: University of Technical Education - Binh Thai crossroads

Route 169: Vincom Thu Duc - Tay Hoa Intersection

By Hai Ngoc—Translated by Kim Khanh