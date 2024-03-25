HCMC launches meaningful activities to care for poor laborers

Member units of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC yesterday simultaneously carried out social activities to celebrate the 93rd establishment anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (the second person in blue polo shirt from the right) is distributing scholarships and gifts to poor students (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of SGGP Newspaper collaborated with the Party Committee of Cu Chi District, the HCMC People's - Government - Party Youth Union, Nam Truong Son Security Co. Ltd. to distribute scholarships, gift sets to poor children, orphans during the Covid-19 pandemic, and poor people in Cu Chi District.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Binh Tan District cooperated with the HCMC Confederation of Labor to organize a festival named ‘Accompanying Young Workers’. The event attracted the participation of more than 400 workers to buy stabilized-price goods and receive legal consultation. The organization board also delivered 200 gift sets to poor laborers.

In District 4, members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union launched the scheme ‘Traditional Markets Reduce Plastic Waste’ to encourage people avoid the use of plastic bags.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of SGGP Newspaper and the HCMC People's - Government - Party Youth Union are visiting Vietnamese Heroic Mother Dang Thi Thu (Photo: SGGP)



The Social Work Center of the HCMC Trade Union (under the HCMC Confederation of Labor) collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – Tan Binh District branch and Green Saigon Club to clean trash on Canal No.A41 (from Giai Phong Street to Ba Vi Street) in Ward 4 of Tan Binh District.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – Student Association of HCMC Cadre Academy hosted the 1st forum ‘Young Scientists’ 2024, themed ‘Students of HCMC Cadre Academy contributes to turning HCMC into a civilized, modern, loving place with high living standards’.

District 5 Labor Federation worked with Saigon Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital Corp. to organize a festival named ‘For the Health of Laborers’ 2024, with the aim to check physical health for more than 400 laborers free of charge.



District 1 Labor Federation held a meeting to summarize results of the movement ‘Excellent at Work – Outstanding at Home’ 2023 and to start the movement ‘2 excellent roles’ 2024. In the meeting, 115 groups and 341 individuals received certificates of merit for effective fulfillment of the former movement.

The Trade Union of the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones organized the two contests of ‘Beauty of Female Laborers’ and ‘Charming – Healthy Folk Dance’. In the event, this Trade Union also distributed 800 gift sets to contestants and their supporters.

In related news, the Party Committee of Can Tho City yesterday cooperated with the Southwest Mobile Police Regiment to organize the ‘Red Sunday’ program 2024 in Can Tho City. In this event, young participants donated 670 units of blood.

By staff writers – Translated by Yen Nhi