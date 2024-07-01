HCMC launches grassroots-level security and order protection force

State President To Lam (L) and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai at the launching ceremony of grassroots-level security and order protection force (Photo: SGGP)

The security and order protection forces will be at the People's Public Security Forces’ right hand in protecting the lawful rights and interests of the people as well as bringing peace and happiness to residents.

The State President made a statement at the launching ceremony of the grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the city on July 1. The event also saw the presence of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, and Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department.

Addressing the event, State President To Lam said that HCMC has 4,861 grassroots-level security and order protection teams with a total number of members of 15,031. The city drastically implemented the Law on grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection, and establishment and organization of the security and order protection teams at the units throughout the city based on the human resources from the security teams of the quarters and commune police officers.

He highly appreciated the efforts and proactiveness of the HCMC Party Committee, local authorities, the police forces, and various departments and organizations in the city in organizing the implementation of the law and preparing well for the establishment of the grassroots-level security and order protection force.

State President To Lam proposed HCMC focuses on building grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection. The security and order protection forces will be at the People's Public Security Forces’ right hand in protecting the lawful rights and interests of the people, bringing peace and happiness to residents, contributing to strengthening the close relation between the Party, the State, and the people and consolidating a solid grassroots-level foundation in each area in the city.

He suggested the party committees and local authorities at all levels acknowledge the position and importance of the law on grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection, fully develop the potential and strengths of this force, grasp the situation from the local people in the area, prevent, detect, and promptly resolve issues, minor conflicts, and criminal activities, strengthen the movement of “All people protecting national security”.

State President To Lam believed that HCMC would achieve the set goals. The grassroots-level security and order protection force will effectively promote their roles and support the police forces and functional units to maintain security and order, and contribute to building and developing HCMC into a safe, prosperous, beautiful, and civilized city.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that HCMC is a large center for the economy, culture, and society of the country. The city is in a crucial strategic position in national defense and security and serves as an important gateway for international trade. Recently, the city’s entire political system has paid attention to building and developing the movement of “All people protecting national security”, contributing to the socio-economic development and stability of people's lives

Regarding grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection, the city will continue to monitor, timely adjust, and create the most favorable conditions for the force’s operation.

The city will also create conditions for the HCMC’s police and localities to organize professional training courses and ensure levels of support for the grassroots-level security and order protection forces.

