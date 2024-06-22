HCMC People’s Council to decide critical issues at its 16th session

The 16th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term opened in the city today morning.

Delegates attend the 16th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai, and Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

The meeting was chaired by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Chairmen of the municipal People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien and Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the conference, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the 16th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term will decide important issues of the city, including creating a report on HCMC planning in the period 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050; resolutions related to the establishment and organization of grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the city and ensuring conditions for their operation; criteria for establishing security and order protection teams; criteria for the number of members of the security and order protection teams; levels of support for grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the city.

Creating a report on HCMC planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050 plays a crucial role as a basis for reviewing, adjusting, supplementing, and building new plans; and hepls the city direct, manage, and operate its development process, and build short-term development plans. Urban planning is a key factor in directing development, creating favorable conditions for socio-economic development, environmental protection, and improvement of the people's quality of life, she added.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, R) meets delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

This planning contributes to creating a premise for HCMC to develop into a national and regional center for economics, finance, commerce, and science and technology, meeting the requirements of international integration, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le emphasized.

According to the Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, the law on grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection will take effect from July 1, 2024. Therefore, a resolution on issuing a plan for the establishment and organization of grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the city, and another regulating criteria for establishing security and order protection teams are expected to be approved.

In addition, criteria for the number of members of the security and order protection team; and levels of support for grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the city will contribute to consolidating the forces, ensuring the best operating conditions for the forces, strengthening the effectiveness of security and social order and safety and developing the city sustainably.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le stressed that the decisions that will be examined, considered, and approved in the 16th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term have significance in maintaining and promoting the socio-economic development of HCMC.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh