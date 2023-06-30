HCMC’s Public Security asked to build grassroots-level Party organizations

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai asked the municipal Department of Public Security to continue building grassroots-level Party organizations and improving the quality of Party members.

In addition, the department needs to focus on investigating and handling illegal cases, administrative procedures related to economic activities to lessen impacts on other activities, and cooperating with central agencies to fight cybercrime, he added at a Congress of the Party Committee of the city's Public Security Department for the 12th tenure in the 2020-2025 period on June 29.

The event was also attended by Major General Le Hong Nam, Director and Party Secretary of the Municipal Public Security Department.

He noted that the city’s police must have thorough solutions and close cooperation with the local forces to drastically combat drug-related crimes, street gangs, and bouncers.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai attended the 12th Congress of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Industry Corporation for the 4th tenure in the 2020-2025 period on June 29.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai suggested the Executive Board of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Industry Corporation delegate its units to implement political missions and complete setting targets.

He also asked departments and agencies at levels, and Party members to raise responsibility and knowledge of Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai also attended the 20th Congress of the Party Committee of Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) on the day.