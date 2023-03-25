HCMC launches first international electronic training center

The International Electronic Training Center (IETC), the first of its kind meeting international standards in Vietnam, was launched by the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Center and Sun Electronics Group JSC in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25.

Huynh Tan Buu, General Director of Sun Electronics, said that the centre provides training programmes up to the International Process Control (IPC) standard.

The programmes are designed and taught by Vietnamese experts who have worked for many years in large electronic corporations in Silicon Valley in the US. The IETC targets engineers working in enterprises, recent graduates from universities and colleges, and entrepreneurs starting up in the field of electronics and microchips, he said.

For his part, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat held that the centre is an important factor for the establishment of an electronic and semiconductor industry ecosystem of HCMC in particular and the whole country in general.

He said that science and technology research and development for the electronics and semiconductor industry has always been one of Vietnam's priority orientations over the past years.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed the Government and the Prime Minister issue policies and perfect the legal corridor for the investment and development of high-tech products, including electronic products and semiconductor chips, he said, adding that the ministry has also coordinated with other ministries and sectors in designing additional special incentives for high-tech, large-scale, high-value-added projects, including those in chip production.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city has considered electronic and semiconductor chip industry as one of the priority sectors for development, and will focus on the product design stage.

He said he hopes the centre will coordinate with local training facilities to improve the efficiency of training activities in the city.

On the occasion, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Center and Sun Electronics Group JSC signed cooperation agreements with MediaTek Company to apply its chipsets in training and product design activities at IETC.

The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board also signed a cooperation deal with the National Innovation Center (NIC) to implement the IETC model in Hanoi.