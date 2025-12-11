Science/technology

Over 100 smart-city technologies showcased at Techmart 2025

SGGPO

A technology fair focused on “Digital Transformation for Smart City Development” was opened on the morning of December 11.

The event, hosted by the Center for Information, Statistics and Application of Science and Technology Advances (Cisast) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, runs from December 11 to December 12 at the Technology Exchange Center on 79 Truong Dinh Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

tempimagejmuokc-8118-6830.jpg
Delegates perform opening ritual.

This year’s Techmart features more than 100 technologies and devices from 50 institutes, universities and enterprises in Vietnam and abroad, highlighting AI, big data, IoT and other solutions for smart-city applications.

Ready-to-transfer technologies include AI urban-security monitoring, GIS mapping, electronic medical records, AI medical-image analysis, smart-classroom solutions and 3D GIS data across four key sectors.

tempimagey5evz8-6074-4869.jpg
The Intelligent Robotics Center at HCMC University of Technology and Education showcases its urban-monitoring drone at the event.

Experts from local institutes and universities across the city are available to consult organizations on digital transformation, while 14 specialized seminars provide updates on new technology trends and practical application potential.

The event also marks the launch of the expanded Techport.vn Innovation and Technology Transfer Portal, which now integrates data from Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, creating a larger shared database to better support enterprises and localities in developing their science and technology markets.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Techmart 2025 smart-city technologies Cisast Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn