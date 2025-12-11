Over 100 smart-city technologies showcased at Techmart 2025

A technology fair focused on “Digital Transformation for Smart City Development” was opened on the morning of December 11.

The event, hosted by the Center for Information, Statistics and Application of Science and Technology Advances (Cisast) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, runs from December 11 to December 12 at the Technology Exchange Center on 79 Truong Dinh Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates perform opening ritual.

This year’s Techmart features more than 100 technologies and devices from 50 institutes, universities and enterprises in Vietnam and abroad, highlighting AI, big data, IoT and other solutions for smart-city applications.

Ready-to-transfer technologies include AI urban-security monitoring, GIS mapping, electronic medical records, AI medical-image analysis, smart-classroom solutions and 3D GIS data across four key sectors.

The Intelligent Robotics Center at HCMC University of Technology and Education showcases its urban-monitoring drone at the event.

Experts from local institutes and universities across the city are available to consult organizations on digital transformation, while 14 specialized seminars provide updates on new technology trends and practical application potential.

The event also marks the launch of the expanded Techport.vn Innovation and Technology Transfer Portal, which now integrates data from Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, creating a larger shared database to better support enterprises and localities in developing their science and technology markets.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong