Conference on electronics: Strong momentum for “Make in Vietnam” spirit

The conference served as an important policy forum where experts, researchers, and businesses discussed current science and technology policies and proposed measures to accelerate digital transformation and semiconductor development.

The 28th National Conference on Electronics, Communications and Information Technology (REV-ECIT 2025) takes place at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) on December 20. (Photo: dientuungdung.vn)

The 28th National Conference on Electronics Communications and Information Technology (REV-ECIT 2025) took place at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) on December 20.

Co-organised by the Radio and Electronics Association of Vietnam (REV) and the HUST’s School of Electrical – Electronic Engineering under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the conference served as an important policy forum where experts, researchers, and businesses discussed current science and technology policies and proposed measures to accelerate digital transformation and semiconductor development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long stressed that electronics, communications and information technology (IT) play a pivotal role as both the backbone of digital infrastructure and a hub for key digital technologies.

The ministry will continue to remove institutional bottlenecks, mobilise resources, and promote the shift from a management- to facilitation-centred approach, focusing on strategic technologies, dual transformation (digital and green), modern digital infrastructure, semiconductor industry, biotechnology, and new energy.

He emphasised the need for strong linkage between the State, scientists and enterprises, and called for enhancing the “Make in Vietnam” spirit, from creativity and design to production and mastery of technology and value chains.

REV and HUST leaders reaffirmed their commitment to pioneering research, high-quality human resources training, and policy consultation to support Vietnam’s digital ecosystem.

REV-ECIT 2025 gathered over 300 delegates and received 153 research papers, of which 128 were selected for presentation and publication, with AI, semiconductors and 5G/6G emerging as leading topics. The conference featured six specialised sessions covering the entire technology value chain from hardware and communications infrastructure to AI and cybersecurity.

At the event, REV honoured newly appointed professors and associate professors in electronics and telecommunications, and awarded outstanding research works.

Since its inception in 1970, REV-ECIT has become an important bridge linking scientific research with industrial development in Vietnam, contributing significantly to the country’s science and technology advancement.

VNA