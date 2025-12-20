Digital economy as driver, digital society as foundation of growth: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the country’s motto of considering the digital economy as the driver, the digital society as the foundation, and people as the center of development.

He was speaking while addressing the third National Forum on Digital Economy and Digital Society in Hanoi on December 20. The forum was held both to mark the 14th National Party Congress and the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, and to review achievements while setting out new orientations for digital economy and digital society development in the coming period.

The forum, themed “Developing an inclusive and comprehensive digital economy and digital society to achieve double-digit GDP growth in the 2026–2030 period,” brought together leaders of ministries and localities, technology enterprises, research institutions, experts and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the third National Forum on Digital Economy and Digital Society in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)

At the forum, the Prime Minister stressed that developing the digital economy is key to renewing the growth model, restructuring the economy, and improving productivity and competitiveness, while building an inclusive digital society helps ensure equal access to services, narrow development gaps and promote cultural values in the digital space.

He noted that the Party and State have introduced comprehensive guidelines and policies to advance digital transformation. The 13th National Party Congress identified the gradual development of the digital economy and digital society as a strategic task.

Meanwhile, Politburo Resolution No. 57 also identifies breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation as the foremost priority and a key driver for rapidly advancing modern productive forces, improving production relations, renewing national governance, promoting socio-economic development, preventing the risk of falling behind, and enabling the country to make strong and prosperous strides in the new era.

PM Pham Minh Chinh urged participants to objectively assess progress, supported by concrete data, clearly identify Vietnam’s position in the global technology value chain, and share best practices and innovative models from pioneering localities and major technology groups.

He also called for a clear identification of bottlenecks, particularly in institutions, mechanisms and policies related to cross-border digital services, intellectual property and cybersecurity.

Breakthrough solutions are needed to accelerate data connectivity and sharing, foster innovation and start-up ecosystems, and ensure the digital economy penetrates all sectors, building a civilised and inclusive digital society where no one is left behind, stated the Government leader.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that scientists and managers will contribute practical ideas to shape a digital economy and digital society program tailored to Vietnam’s conditions, enabling the country to keep pace with and move ahead of global digital transformation trends.

Held annually, the National Forum on Digital Economy and Digital Society serves as a policy dialogue platform to promote innovation and cooperation in Vietnam’s national digital transformation.

This year’s forum reviews the 2021–2025 period, identified key opportunities and challenges, and explored new policy space for the next phase, including in-depth discussions on the application of artificial intelligence.

Within the forum’s framework, the “Learning from Practical Work” program was launched, based on cooperation among the State, educational institutions and businesses, aiming to develop high-quality human resources for the digital economy and support national digital transformation.

VNA