Ho Chi Minh City conducts cybersecurity drill

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, in coordination with Quang Trung Software City, conducts training sessions and a live cybersecurity drill to strengthen network information security.

The sessions take place from December 22 to December 26.

The official opening ceremony took place on the morning of December 24, attended by Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (center), presents flowers to the organizing units.

Organizers said cyber threats are increasing rapidly in scale and sophistication, driven by malware, deepfake technology and automated attacks. In the third quarter of 2025 alone, Vietnam recorded more than 547,000 DDoS attacks, nearly 4,000 phishing domains, and over 500 million leaked data records.

Representatives of ward and commune People’s Committees, special administrative zones and relevant units across Ho Chi Minh City attend the training session and drill.

The exercise features realistic scenarios designed to test incident response capacity, evaluate security procedures, uncover vulnerabilities, and improve inter-agency coordination.

Colonel Bui Thanh Truc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department speaks at the event.

According to Colonel Bui Thanh Truc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, the drill focuses on responding to real-world cyberattacks targeting the city’s public information portal, as well as evaluating the effectiveness of its multi-layered cybersecurity defenses.

