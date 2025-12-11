Ho Chi Minh City aims to become hub for global tech unicorns

Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Startup Support Center (SIHUB) under the HCMC Department of Science and Technology and Canva, the global design unicorn from New South Wales, signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on the afternoon of December 11, Director of municipal Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new development phase with the aspiration to become a leading regional hub for innovation, technology and digital transformation, with science and digitalization driving growth.

Director of municipal Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Science, innovation and digitalization are key growth drivers underpinning the city’s strategies for digital government, digital economy, and digital society. The agreement with Canva marks a tangible milestone toward realizing this vision.

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, in discussion with Ms. Sarah Hooper, Australian Consul General in HCMC (center), at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Huy)

The partnership with Canva strengthens the city’s innovation ecosystem, giving local startups, SMEs, educators and creative professionals access to international-standard tools and skills.

Ms. Sarah Hooper, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City (second from left), witnessing the signing ceremony between SIHUB and Canva. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Part of a broader Ho Chi Minh City–New South Wales partnership, supported by Investment NSW, the New South Wales government’s leading investment and trade promotion agency and the Australian Consulate, the program aims to boost trade, investment, education and development of high-quality human resources.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang affirmed the city’s commitment to partnering with global tech companies, including Canva, to co-create innovative solutions and products that serve residents, businesses, and the community efficiently and sustainably.

Ms. Elle Liu, Country Lead of Vietnam at Canva, said the company will carry out training programs, creative competitions and community-building initiatives to help integrate HCMC’s innovation ecosystem into global markets.

Ms. Elle Liu, Country Lead of Vietnam at Canva delivers her remarks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

In Vietnam, Canva has committed to long-term investment to strengthen the digital creative ecosystem through its 2026 strategic program, focusing on five key areas. These include collaborating with the government to advance national digital goals; supporting digital creativity training for young businesses and educators; promoting partnerships in education and digital sectors; developing “Made-in-Vietnam” content with diverse cultural representation; and establishing a dedicated team and an official office in Vietnam. Attendees pose a commemorative photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong