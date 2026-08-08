Quy Nhon-Gia Lai festival opens with lion and dragon performances

The 2026 International Lion and Dragon Dance Festival and the Quy Nhon-Gia Lai Street Festival kicks off a series of cultural and arts activities for residents and tourists.

The festival attracts 38 domestic and international Lion, Dragon, and Qilin dance troupes to compete.

The opening ceremony of 2026 International Lion and Dragon Dance Festival and the Quy Nhon-Gia Lai Street Festival opened at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province on August 7 featuring special performances blending traditional and modern elements.

A highlight was a musical instrument performance by ethnic groups, presented by the West Gia Lai art troupe.

Following the art program, leaders of the World Lion Dance Federation delivered welcoming remarks, while representatives of athletes and the judging panel took oaths.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman Nguyen Duc Toan of the Quy Nhon Ward People's Committee said the 2026 International Lion and Dragon Dance Festival and Quy Nhon-Gia Lai Street Festival will run from August 7 to August 10, bringing together 34 lion and dragon dance teams from Vietnam and four delegations from Malaysia, Thailand, China and South Korea.

The event is part of activities marking National Tourism Year - Gia Lai 2026. It aims to honor traditional lion and dragon dance arts and promote Quy Nhon as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

According to Chairman Nguyen Duc Toan, the highlight of the opening night was the street festival, themed "Highland Colors, Blue Sea Rhythms - Convergence of Lion and Dragon Dance Excellence," featuring more than 400 performers and artisans in parades and performances.

The program showcased traditional art forms including tuong theater, bai choi folk singing and games, Binh Dinh traditional martial arts and Cham dances, combined with an artistic carnival and modern performances.

A cultural and culinary space also featured specialties from Vietnam's three regions and OCOP products, helping promote local culture while stimulating tourism and consumer spending.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, the Quy Nhon-Gia Lai Street Festival began with a large-scale mass performance.

The program also featured two combined performances involving about 450 performers, accompanied by artistic fireworks at 8:40 p.m. and 9:35 p.m.

Local and international visitors flock to the event

Many spectacular artistic performances at the opening ceremony.

Lion, Qilin, and Dragon dance troupes perform an energetic drumming routine.

A speacial performance at the event

Artistic fireworks treat spectators to a light show at 8:40 p.m. and 9:35 p.m

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan