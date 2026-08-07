Vietnam publishing sector tightens content oversight

Vietnam's publishing authorities are stepping up post-publication inspections after identifying 25 publications with content violations or errors during the first half of 2026.

Risk classification and early-warning mechanisms for publications remain limited.

The findings were announced at a publishing-sector meeting in Hanoi on August 7, jointly organized by the Central Commission of Information and Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the Vietnam Publishers Association.

The Authority of Publication, Printing, and Distribution said it had reviewed nearly 600 publications deposited over the six months. Depending on the severity of violations, publishers were ordered to delay or suspend distribution, revise content, conduct further assessments, or make corrections before reprinting, with sanctions imposed where necessary.

The authority warned that content-related risks remain significant. Meanwhile, limited staffing, databases, and early-warning tools continue to hamper oversight. It called for reforms to both State management and publishers' internal content-control systems.

A view of the conference on publishing sector coordination in Hanoi

Some publishers, it said, still lack a full understanding of quality requirements and have not paid sufficient attention to accuracy, scientific rigor, objectivity, cultural and educational value, or potential social impacts. Risk assessment for sensitive topics remains weak, while editorial assignments, peer review, and multi-level content appraisal have yet to be implemented consistently.

The authority said it was reviewing the entire publishing process, clarifying responsibilities, and developing corrective measures.

Despite the challenges, the sector remained broadly stable in the first half of the year. Publishers released 21,276 print titles, totaling around 382.16 million copies, along with 1,815 electronic publications. Forty publishing houses registered to produce and distribute digital publications. Although the number of titles and printed copies edged down year on year, publishing activity continued to meet public demand for education, research, information, and cultural enrichment.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan