HCMC recognized as UNESCO Creative City of Film

Domestic and international artists participate in the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 31, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially announced the list of 58 cities newly designated as members of this year’s UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Among them, Ho Chi Minh City has the honor of being named one of the newest members in the field of film, becoming the first Creative City of Film in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

With this recognition, Vietnam now has four cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. In 2019, Hanoi garnered UNESCO Creative City status in the field of design. In 2023, Da Lat City was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, and Hoi An ancient city was honored as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts. Ho Chi Minh City has been named a new member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for film in 2025.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development, encompassing economic, social, cultural, and environmental dimensions. The network now includes 408 cities from more than 100 countries, representing eight creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Media Arts, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Music, and Architecture.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh