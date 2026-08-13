V-Pop draws international media attention, eyes global breakthrough

International publications such as Fortune, Variety, Nikkei Asia, Music Business Worldwide, and The Business Times have recently increasingly highlighted V-Pop and its potential to take Vietnamese music to the global market.

Variety features Uprize in a profile, labeling them "Vietnam's first idol group built on a standardized K-Pop model."

Uprize, a rising Vietnamese boy band supported by Sony Music and YeaH1 Group, is gaining international recognition after their debut album "Thang" reached the top of the iTunes Vietnam charts and achieved several other significant milestones.

On August 7, Variety featured Uprize in a profile, labeling them "Vietnam's first idol group built on a standardized K-Pop model."

The coverage follows a June 2026 article by Fortune titled "Vietnam’s Ambition to Become Asia’s Next Cultural Powerhouse," which highlighted the country’s potential for cultural exports. The feature pointed to SYE Holdings—a joint venture between YeaH1 and Sony Music Entertainment—as a pioneer in local artist management.

Earlier this year, major international outlets, including Nikkei Asia, Music Business Worldwide, and Singapore’s The Business Times, also reported on joint ventures pairing Sony Music’s production capabilities and copyright infrastructure with Vietnamese content creators. Industry observers view these strategic alliances as a catalyst for elevating V-Pop onto the global music scene.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh