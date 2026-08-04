Exhibition honoring President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban President Fidel Castro opens

An exhibition highlighting the enduring friendship between President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro opened in Hanoi.

The Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam on August 4 launched a series of activities commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of President Fidel Castro and 66 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cuba.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said at the opening ceremony that President Fidel Castro was an outstanding leader of the Cuban Revolution whose support for Vietnam became a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The exhibition series features photographs, documents, artifacts and publications illustrating the close relationship between the two leaders while reaffirming the strong historical foundation of Vietnam-Cuba ties.

Books, research works and publications on President Ho Chi Minh and President Fidel Castro are displayed at the exhibition. Photo: Hoa Nguyen

A highlight is the photo exhibition, which showcases 100 rare archival photographs depicting the lives, careers and contributions of the two leaders, as well as key milestones in bilateral relations and cooperation.

Another exhibition showcases documents reflecting President Ho Chi Minh's close attention to Cuba and its people after the 1959 Cuban Revolution.

The Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace receives rare archival materials and artifacts donated by the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam. Photo: Hoa Nguyen

During the event, the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace also received two documentary films and a collection of archival photographs donated by the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong