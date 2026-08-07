Culture/art

RoK to develop K-Vietnam Valley project linked to Ly Dynasty heritage

With the designation in place, Bonghwa K-Vietnam Valley Special Zone in Bonghwa county will carry out eight specialised projects worth a combined KRW347.6 billion (US$245.1 million) from 2026 to 2030.

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The statue of Vietnam's King Ly Thai To ( (974 - 1028) in Bonghwa county (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said it has designated the Bonghwa K-Vietnam Valley Special Zone in Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang Province, following the 60th meeting of the Committee on Special Economic Zones for Specialised Regional Development on August 6.

With the designation in place, Bonghwa will carry out eight specialised projects worth a combined KRW347.6 billion (US$245.1 million) from 2026 to 2030 – among them the K-Vietnam Valley itself, tourism development around Changpyeong Reservoir, rental smart farms, and a Baekdudaegan healing ‘pet village'.

Ten regulatory exceptions, spanning the Immigration Act, the National Land Planning and Utilisation Act, and the Housing Act, will ease constraints on residency for foreign workers, land use, and housing supply, according to the ministry.

Drawing on historical assets – including Prince Ly Long Tuong of Vietnam’s Ly Dynasty and the ancestral village of the Hwasan Lee clan descended from him – the county will create an international tourism hub blending history, culture, and leisure. Bonghwa aims to attract more tourists and longer-term visitors, giving the local economy a new source of growth.

Vietnamplus

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Bonghwa K-Vietnam Valley Special Zone Prince Ly Long Tuong Vietnam-RoK relations Korea (RoK)

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