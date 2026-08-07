"War Moon" show revives Cu Chi tunnels history

Visitors experience a performance from the Trang Chien khu (War Moon) nighttime immersive theater show at the Cu Chi Tunnel historical site. Photo: Thuy Binh

The revolutionary cultural and historical night real-scene program Trang Chien khu (War Moon) at the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic in An Nhon Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, performed monthly, consistently receives enthusiastic interest and affection from domestic and international visitors alike.

Cultural and historical night real-scene program recreates the battlefield life of the past

Participating in the Trang Chien khu (War Moon) program, visitors enjoy authentic moments experiencing the daily life of Vietnam's military and civilians during the resistance war against the US to save the country.

During the program, after visiting the diorama exhibition house, visitors directly participate in exploring and experiencing the nighttime tunnel-digging space of past Cu Chi guerrillas, visiting the information house where important current affairs are transmitted and watching reenactments of daily activities of local people in temporarily occupied zones, such as rice planting, rice milling, rice pounding, and bamboo weaving.

Next, visitors are led to the "market stall house," where art programs performed by the Saigon - Gia Dinh Special Zone Art Troupe for the battlefield in the past are reenacted. In this cultural space, audiences enjoy performances such as Cu Chi dat lua hoa hong (Cu Chi: Fire Land and Rose), Bai ca may ao (The Shirt-Sewing Song), and the traditional southern Vietnamese folk song Bai ca dia dao (Song of the Tunnels).

Senior Colonel Nguyen Quoc Binh in Hung Yen Province, alongside 18 former classmates and fellow alumni from the Army Academy in Da Lat who were on a revolutionary tradition trip across southern provinces, said: "Coming to the steel land of Cu Chi, we are truly moved by stories regarding the fighting spirit of the local military and people. In particular, we are deeply impressed by the 'War Moon' real-scene program, which realistically recreates the lives of citizens and soldiers during the years of war, helping modern visitors, especially the youth, better understand the great resistance of our forefathers."

He believes that this program should be continually maintained and promoted to adapt to new conditions.

Promoting Cultural Tourism Development

The Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic is among Ho Chi Minh City's most attractive red addresses, drawing an average of about 1.2 million visitors annually. Among its offerings, the "War Moon" program, performed since early 2024, has contributed significantly to the relic site's overall appeal. To effectively leverage the program, the relic management is preparing to expand performances to daytime hours alongside introducing additional accompanying events.

Nguyen Minh Tam, Deputy Director of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic, stated: "We are currently working with the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater to produce a program similar to 'War Moon' but tailored for daytime organization. The program is expected to undergo trials shortly before officially launching during the 2027 New Year holiday, after which it will be performed regularly every weekend. One of the main highlights will be a 'Country Market' activity, introducing visitors to the local area's traditional culinary beauty."

According to Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Ho Chi Minh City is vigorously advancing cultural and art activities coupled with the development of the cultural industry. The "War Moon" program fits within this overarching plan, aiming to promote the history, culture, and people of Ho Chi Minh City through artistic works while shaping them into distinctive branded tourism products for the city.

Amid the growth trend of the cultural industry, programs like "War Moon" serve not only as repositories of memory but also aspire to become creative spaces connecting art, traditional education, and experiential tourism. This direction allows historical values to continue spreading through a language close to the public and modern daily life.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Anh Quan