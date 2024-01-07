HCMC launches ceremony to raise city dwellers’ awareness of traffic law

At the ceremony to raise city dwellers’ awareness of traffic law

Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and more than 1,000 union members, youth and people of Ho Chi Minh City participated in the launching ceremony.

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City focused on directing the implementation of the Secretariat’s Directive No. 23 on strengthening the Party's leadership in ensuring traffic order and safety and the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 10 on ensuring traffic order and safety in the new situation and the Government’s Resolution No. 48 on strengthening traffic safety and preventing traffic congestion in the period 2022 - 2025.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City implemented many specific solutions and drastically implemented the Law on preventing harmful effects of alcohol and beer and adopted solutions to ensure traffic order and safety with the theme ‘Respecting the law to build a safe traffic culture’.

Thanks to the government and the entire state machinery, people's awareness and sense of compliance with traffic laws has changed more positively while investors took heed of transport infrastructure.

Traffic congestion prevention and control solutions are deployed more synchronously and effectively; subsequently, the number of traffic accidents decreased and the number of traffic-related deaths and injuries also saw a decline with an average reduction rate of over 15 percent for each criterion compared to 2022.

At the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong highly appreciated the efforts of departments, organizations, people's committees of districts, Thu Duc City and city inhabitants to keep traffic safety, making important contribution to the effective implementation of Ho Chi Minh City's 2023 theme ‘Improving the efficiency of public service activities, promoting administrative reform and improving the investment environment, promoting economic development, ensuring social security’.

According to Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, the launching ceremony of the 2024 traffic safety year aims to continue improving the effectiveness and efficiency of state management, and law enforcement activities in the field of ensuring traffic order and safety, raising awareness and self-consciousness of law enforcement among traffic participants, building traffic culture in the community.

In addition, this year, the city is determined to reduce the number of cases, deaths and injuries due to traffic accidents compared to 2023; plus, the city will strive to reduce the number of traffic congestion with the objective of having traffic jams that last no longer than 30 minutes while minimizing partial congestion on some roads and intersections with high traffic density. Last but not least, the southern largest city will continue to effectively implement the management, use and ensure order of roadbeds and sidewalks.

In addition, the city will make a concerted effort to bring fun celebrations of the New Year, the Lunar New Year and the spring festive season in 2024 to help Ho Chi Minh City residents, and domestic and foreign tourists enjoy. Moreover, city authorities will keep an eye on the work of maintaining political and social security, traffic safety, fire and explosion prevention and urban aesthetics.

The Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also asked the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee to coordinate with the Department of Transport, Ho Chi Minh City Police and relevant units to strengthen coordination in disseminating traffic laws to residents with the aim to raise people’s awareness. Responsible agencies will promptly repair inadequacies and defects in the urban transport infrastructure system.

In addition, police officers will be ready to regulate traffic and give timely clearance and rescue when incidents or accidents occur to prevent prolonged congestion and unexpected situations related to traffic safety on main routes into and out of Ho Chi Minh City especially Tan Son Nhat International Airport, passenger bus stations, and railway stations.

At the same time, he called on all civil servants, employees of state-run organizations and people of Ho Chi Minh City to enhance their sense of responsibility, and self-discipline and mobilize their relatives to comply with the law about traffic safety to contribute to the building of worthy-living and loving Ho Chi Minh City.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan