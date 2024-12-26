Beloved vehicles take disadvantaged people home for Tet celebration

Beyond high-quality buses and trains, and air tickets provided by Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, unions and businesses have kicked off numerous programs to help workers and students from Ho Chi Minh City return to hometowns for Tet.

All of these efforts aim to ensure a Tet of reunion for those far from home.

In recent days, the working atmosphere at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex, located in Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park, Thu Duc City, seems more enthusiastic after nearly 5,000 employees knew their salary along with Tet bonuses and the company's care policies for Tet 2025.

Needy workers are offered with plane tickets to return home for Tet 2024.

As disclosed by the Head of Human Resources at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex, beyond Tet bonuses, Tet gifts, shopping vouchers and other practical support programs, the company plans to organize 61 buses for free to bring nearly 1,000 worker families back to their hometowns for Tet and return them to Ho Chi Minh City after Tet.

Particularly, this year, the company will increase the number of sleeper buses to ensure that workers from remote provinces can enjoy a more comfortable journey.

By the current time, many businesses in Ho Chi Minh City have prepared high-quality buses to bring their workers back to their hometowns for the Tet holiday.

Since mid-November, Bao Huy Trading-Service-Manufacturing Company, located in Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City, has implemented the "free bus" program for workers to register. These buses will transport workers back to their hometowns in the Northern and Central provinces and bring them back to work in Ho Chi Minh City after Tet.

As for workers returning home in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities by motorbike, the company will offer a fuel allowance.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Do, Head of the Legal Policy Department, Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, in recent times, the buses transporting workers back to their hometowns for Tet and back to Ho Chi Minh City after Tet have been better managed by businesses, with quality being continuously improved.

In addition to transportation, workers have been also provided with meals and Tet gifts.

He also shared that the labor union has planned to organize programs to facilitate union members' return to home for Tet. Specifically, under this year's program, themed "Meaningful Tickets - Spring Reunion", the city-level labor unions plan to distribute tens of thousands of bus, plane and train tickets to workers in difficult circumstances who have not been able to return home for Tet for the past two years, union members who lost their jobs due to struggling businesses, leading to downsized operations, ceased operations, dissolvent and bankruptcy.

The labor union will offer beloved buses for free to take 500 worker families return home for Tet; and provide round-trip train tickets for them and hundreds of plane tickets for outstanding workers.

Going away to enjoy a Tet holiday

This year, the “Bring Tet Home” program will offer 580 plane tickets and 4,455 bus tickets for students, workers and laborers with difficult circumstances to return home for Tet.

Students and workers with difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City return to their hometowns for Tet on the beloved buses of the "Spring Buses in 2024" program.

The beneficiaries are disadvantaged students, workers and laborers who are studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province and Binh Duong Province, going home to celebrate Tet with their families in the Central, Central Highlands and Northern provinces.

Free plane tickets are prioritized to those with a certificate of poor or near-poor households, those who have not returned home for Tet for more than three years, and families severely affected by natural disasters and storms.

The flights are expected to depart from January 21 to January 24, 2025. The buses will depart from January 18 to January 24, 2025.

The Southern Ha Tinh Business Association also plans to organize approximately 1,000 free bus tickets for students and workers in difficult circumstances from the Southern provinces to Ha Tinh during the traditional Tet holiday.

Registration for tickets is expected to be open until December 31, 2024. Within 15 days, the association will announce the list of ticket recipients. The buses will depart on January 24, 2025, falling on the 25th day of the last lunar month of 2024.

Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation hoped that the efforts would bring a reunion Tet holiday to all union members and workers. For Tet 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has directed various labor unions to care for more than 500,000 union members, with an estimated budget of approximately VND500 billion (nearly US$20 million). In addition to free of charge trains and buses to take workers to their hometowns for Tet, the labor unions of different levels in the city are actively implementing activities to care for workers. The labor union is also calling for financial support to organize buses to transport families of 100 seasonal contract workers back to their hometowns for Tet. Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation signed an agreement on collaboration with various units to organize the "Spring Bus" program. It is expected to transport families of 400 disadvantaged workers home for Tet.

