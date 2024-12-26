HCMC to mobilize VND624 trillion for development in 2025: City Chairman

According to Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee, with the city’s GRDP expected to reach VND1.78 trillion by the end of 2024, setting a target for total social investment at 35 percent would require approximately VND624 trillion).

Of this amount, VND100 trillion will be mobilized from public investment, while the remaining funds will be sourced from new projects, foreign direct investment (FDI), and the resolution of backlog projects.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and delegates attend the conference.

The HCMC People's Committee held a conference to review the implementation of the socio-economic development tasks for 2024 and to set the tasks for 2025 on December 26. Attending the conference were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

In his speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that although 2024 faced many challenges, HCMC has achieved several positive results, laying the foundation for the city to step into 2025 and the new phase of development.

In particular, HCMC has proactively provided high-quality advice to the Central Government on key issues. The direction and management by the HCMC People's Committee and its Standing Committee have been carried out decisively and systematically to execute the annual tasks, overcoming obstacles, addressing difficulties, and resolving backlogs. As a result, many long-delayed projects have been launched, dozens of projects that had been stalled for 7-8 years have been successfully completed.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee speaks at the conference.

The city has also basically prepared to be able to inaugurate 30 projects that have been delayed for five years or more next year. This is an important lesson and task that the city will continue to focus on in 2025. In addition, the city is also focusing on effectively implementing solutions to boost growth and disburse public investment funds.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee also pointed out a limitation, which is the "bottleneck of bottlenecks" in the city. That is the effectiveness of coordination between departments, sectors, and districts, mainly between the departments and sectors. He emphasized that immediate improvement is needed, especially from the role and responsibility of leaders.

"We cannot enter the new era with this style, method, and manner. Many experts have told me that this is a time when we are under a lot of pressure, but we also have the most opportunities. They say now or never," emphasized Mr. Phan Van Mai.

The Chairman of HCMC People's Committee urged departments, sectors, and localities to focus on evaluating the implementation of tasks for 2024 and preparing for 2025. This involves setting clear and ambitious goals, identifying key priorities, and implementing breakthrough solutions. Since the city aims for double-digit growth, each department, sector, and locality must be highly committed to achieving this objective.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications presents a report at the conference.

Regarding the reorganization of the administrative structure, the Chairman emphasized that the city is strictly adhering to the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and the HCMC Steering Committee. He urged departments and districts undergoing restructuring to review and enhance their operational efficiency. He also recommended researching and proposing revisions to the Party's regulations and relevant legal documents to support these efforts.

The HCMC Chairman emphasized the need to prioritize administrative reforms, reinforce administrative discipline, and improve coordination efficiency in handling tasks. In addressing backlogs, the Chairman proposed the 1:3:7 formula: tasks should be assigned within one day, responses to inquiries should be provided within three days, and larger or time-consuming tasks should be completed within seven days. For task force teams addressing issues, the Chairman suggested following the 1:3:3 formula, where each task force meets no more than three times, with meetings spaced no more than three weeks apart.

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of the Government is scheduled to meet with HCMC on January 3, 2025, to address the backlogged issues, with the Government selecting the city as a pilot for tackling this matter. The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee has urged departments, sectors, and localities to urgently compile reports on the backlogged projects and works to categorize and resolve them.

The Chairman emphasized that department directors or local leaders were required to submit their reports by the next day at the latest. He stated that if any backlog remained in their areas or sectors, they would be held responsible. He also confirmed that in 2025, the Standing Committee of the People's Committee would hold weekly meetings to address specific issues, and task forces would meet regularly.

The Chairman highlighted that 2025 will involve completing both the year's tasks and the entire term's goals, laying the foundation for the next term. He urged the preparation of public investment projects in the first quarter of 2025 to fulfill public investment tasks for the year and prepare for the 2026-2030 medium-term investment period. He also called for the preparation of documentation for major projects and plans to implement the economic and social tasks outlined in the Resolution of the 12th Party Congress of HCMC.

Director Tran Quang Lam of the HCMC Department of Transport presents a report at the conference.

To achieve the double-digit growth target, the Chairman of HCMC People's Committee has called for the urgent completion and implementation of a plan to mobilize resources for development investment. According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, the city's GRDP is projected to reach VND1.78 trillion by the end of 2024. With a target for total social investment at 35 percent, equivalent to around VND624 trillion, the city needs to mobilize VND620 trillion (US$24.53 billion) next year.

Of this, VND100 trillion will be sourced from public investment, with the rest coming from new projects, foreign direct investment (FDI), and resolving backlog projects. The Chairman stressed the importance of quickly implementing solutions to inject capital into the market, thus creating a positive ripple effect.

Additionally, the city will focus on key breakthroughs to drive growth. This includes implementing Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which aims for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. In this context, the city will operationalize its Innovation Center and promote the Industry 4.0 revolution center.

Together with the Ministry of Science and Technology, HCMC will launch the National Science and Technology Center. With these facilities in place, the Chairman emphasized that the city will accelerate activities in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The HCMC Chairman also called on departments, agencies, and localities to focus on and expedite the implementation of projects and initiatives to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day, as well as key projects. He stressed the importance of making thorough preparations for the 2025 Lunar New Year to ensure that the city's residents enjoy a joyful and safe holiday.

At the conference, the HCMC People's Committee officially launched the updated version of the city’s electronic portal, available at https://hochiminhcity.gov.vn. Delegates perform the ceremony to launch HCMC's e-Portal. The HCMC electronic portal (formerly the city's official website) serves as the official online information channel of the HCMC People's Committee. It is designed to promote the policies, laws, and guidelines of the Party and State, while providing information about the city’s people, potential, policies, online public administrative services, and reflecting the activities of the government and the people of the city.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Thuy Doan