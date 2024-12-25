HCMC Chairman asks to pause on recruitment of civil servants

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has requested a temporary halt to the recruitment of civil servants.

Under the Chairman’s instructions on the implementation of the policy on organization and personnel work to carry out the arrangement and streamlining of the organization and apparatus according to Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, a temporary suspension of all civil service recruitment include those at communes takes effect from December 1, 2024.

This suspension will remain in place until the organizational and apparatus arrangements are finalized as per directives from the Party Central Committee.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of key content implementation and directed heads of departments, agencies, and sectors, public non-business units, leaders of 100 percent state-owned enterprises, and the chairpersons of Thu Duc City, district, and town People's Committees to focus their efforts accordingly.

Additionally, following his request, leaders of agencies, units, localities, and state-owned enterprises are assigned to propose plans to arrange and streamline the apparatus. At the same time, they must review internal work handling procedures, and apply information technology to improve the efficiency of task performance.

He emphasized the necessity for the new apparatus organization to be better than the previous one and to be implemented without delay. He insisted that it should not disrupt ongoing operations, create time gaps, or leave any vacant areas and fields, ensuring that the normal functioning of society and the well-being of city dwellers remain unaffected.

Chairman Phan Van Mai also requested that agencies, units, and state-owned enterprises slated for reorganization or downsizing temporarily halt actions related to approving policies for restructuring, appointing, transferring, rotating, or nominating leadership and management positions until the reorganization process is complete. Meanwhile, processes such as re-appointments, term extensions, retirements, and approving resignations or terminations based on individual desires should continue as usual.

Moreover, state-owned agencies, units, and enterprises not slated for reorganization or downsizing should also temporarily suspend the implementation of documents related to restructuring leadership and management positions.

Last but not least, there has been a restructuring policy concerning the roles managed by the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. The Chairman has tasked the Department of Home Affairs with leading the review process.

This involves collaborating with various agencies, units, and state-owned enterprises to assess the organizational structure, personnel numbers, and task requirements, in order to provide recommendations to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People's Committee for their consideration and decision-making.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan