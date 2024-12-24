National Day of Cuba celebrated in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday celebrated the 66th anniversary of Cuba's National Day (January 1, 1959-2025).

Delegates attend the gathering marking the 66th anniversary of Cuba's National Day (January 1, 1959-2025) in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of December 22. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also marked the 64th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960-2024).

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Hien affirmed that Vietnam and Cuba share a close, loyal, transparent, and sincere relationship nurtured by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban President Fidel Castro. It has been continuously strengthened and developed by the leaders and people of both countries, creating a source of strength and faith to overcome challenges and work together to build and protect the nations.

According to the Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, in April 2024, the Party Committee and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City solemnly organized a ceremony to hand over 500 bicycles to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in the city coordinated with the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to regularly organize many meaningful and practical activities, such as gatherings for Cuba's National Day, ceremonies to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations and Cuba’s Giron Victory, painting contests promoting the friendship between the two countries, and others.

Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, Ariadne Feo Labrada, emphasized that Cuba and Vietnam have maintained an exemplary relationship in international relations throughout history. Therefore, both countries have actively worked to strengthen and enhance their cooperation and friendship, especially paying attention to the young generation, with the participation of the Cuban Consulate General, the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the Union of Friendship Organizations of Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, and other agencies and organizations.

In 2024, Cuba and Vietnam have made significant breakthroughs indeveloping their bilateral relations with high-level visits from Vietnam to Cuba and vice versa. In addition, Cuban provinces and southern provinces of Vietnam signed sister-city agreements.

Also at the ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City launched a fundraising campaign to support the people of Cuba.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh