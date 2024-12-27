HCMC mobilizes resources for renovation of relic site of Ba Son Shipyard

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved the renovation and embellishment project of the relic site of Ba Son Shipyard that will be implemented by Thuong Nhat Company.

Bach Dang Wharf Park (Photo: SGGP)

The project not only creates a harmonious landscape but also promotes effective connectivity between passenger transportation modes, particularly linking waterway transport with the newly operational Metro Line 1.

The project includes the construction of an inland waterway dock and floating buoy with temporary structures to serve passenger transportation for a short period. The temporary operation will last until the city requests relocation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the Department of Transport to coordinate with the People's Committee of District 1 to guide Thuong Nhat Company to implement the construction and announcement of the inland waterway dock operations. The People's Committee of District 1 will monitor and guide the design and renovation of the area, ensuring it aligns with the aesthetic and harmony of the Bach Dang Wharf Park.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of the city will give instructions for water surface rent, signing a contract to determine the leasing costs.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department and District 1’s Tax Department are responsible for calculating, announcing, and collecting the water surface lease fees. Thuong Nhat Company must fulfill all financial obligations and be ready to dismantle the temporary structures when the city’s authorities request.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh