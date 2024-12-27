Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC extends compassion to families of soldiers lost in training exercise

SGGP

HCMC leaders visited Binh Duong Province yesterday to offer condolences and support to families of soldiers perishing during Military Region 7’s 2024 defensive combat exercises.

44.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong is offering condolences to the family of Martyr Truong Van Tien

The delegation comprised key figures, including Head Nguyen Manh Cuong of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilization; Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC; Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Linh of the HCMC Women’s Union; and Head Pham Thi Thao Linh of the Children Committee under the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC.

44b.jpg
The family of Martyr Truong Van Tien is expressing their appreciation to HCMC leaders


The delegation visited and offered words of comfort and encouragement to the bereaved families of two fallen soldiers in Dau Tieng District, namely the family of Martyr Truong Van Tien in Thanh An Commune and the family of Martyr Hong Chi Tai in Long Tan Commune.

44c.jpg
The delegation is offering incense in remembrance of Martyr Hong Chi Tai

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong extended heartfelt condolences and conveyed the delegation’s wishes for the families’ continued well-being and a swift return to stability in their lives.

The city leader and the delegation paid their respects by offering incense in remembrance of the martyrs’ ultimate sacrifice and presented financial assistance from HCMC as a gesture of solidarity and to help mitigate the families’ profound loss.

44d.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong is delivering financial aid to the family of Martyr Hong Chi Tai

He reiterated the enduring gratitude of the Party, the State, the Armed Forces, and the people for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices made by the martyrs. He also expressed appreciation for the prompt and compassionate support extended by local authorities to the bereaved families during this period of grief.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

HCMC extends compassion offer condolences soldiers lost in training exercise martyr Binh Duong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn