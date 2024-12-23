HCMC pioneers into era of national development

HCMC always positions itself within the Southeast region, the key economic hub of the South, and is eager to collaborate with localities, forces, and resources to achieve these goals and missions.

An overview of the seminar

The Advisory Council for the Implementation of Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) organized a scientific seminar titled "A New Era, the Era of National Development – Challenges for HCMC and the Southeast Region" on December 23. Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, attended the seminar.

The seminar was chaired by Dr. Tran Du Lich, Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Implementation of Resolution No.98; Prof. Dr. Tran Ngoc Anh, Indiana University, USA; and Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Implementation of Resolution No.98 and Director of the HIDS.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee discusses with delegates.

In his opening speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed that HCMC recognizes its mission, responsibility, and political determination as a pioneering city, working alongside the country and its people to boldly step into the new era. To confidently enter the new era of national development, HCMC does not act alone but positions itself within the Southeast region, the key economic hub of the South.

In proposing solutions for HCMC, the Southeast region, and the key economic region of the South to enter the new era, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of HCMC stressed the importance of defining the core elements and key pillars. This would then enable the determination of approaches, timelines, expected results, and coordination methods for implementation. He expressed the hope that experts and scientists would clarify these core elements and key pillars for HCMC and the region.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the seminar.

On the approach, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that some tasks need to be addressed immediately to achieve short-term goals and establish a foundation, while others are long-term and strategic, with objectives to be achieved by 2025, and results expected by 2030 and beyond.

"Once the core elements and focus areas are identified, the implementation approach is crucial, with short-term, medium-term, and long-term actions, along with resource coordination. HCMC always positions itself within the Southeast region, the key economic hub of the South, and is eager to collaborate with localities, forces, and resources to achieve these goals and missions," Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed, affirming that HCMC will take on the role of an international cooperation bridge to mobilize greater resources.

The HCMC Chairman emphasized that organizing and coordinating resources is a key issue. He expressed hope that experts and scientists would offer valuable insights and effective approaches, while affirming that the city will take responsibility for managing resources and creating the necessary conditions to foster greater connectivity to focus on achieving key objectives.

Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu speaks at the seminar.

In his introductory report, Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Implementation of Resolution No.98 and Director of the HIDS, highlighted that the "Era of National Development," as emphasized by General Secretary To Lam, marks an era of prosperous development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The world is undergoing a period of significant change, and Vietnam must seize every opportunity while addressing potential challenges. The era of national development is a natural step in the movement of the Vietnamese revolution and the development trends of the modern era. In this context, HCMC clearly feels this shift and its leadership is fully aware of the city's potential and opportunities, as well as the challenges it faces.

Delegates at the seminar

Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu called for experts, researchers, and policymakers to focus on discussing five key topics, including the theoretical and practical aspects of the "Era of National Development," particularly in the international context; regional connectivity and institutional frameworks to help HCMC and the Southeast region enter the new era; solutions to address challenges in sectors like economy, culture, urban development, and the environment; and emerging growth drivers, such as semiconductor microchips. The aim is to propose practical solutions to help HCMC and the Southeast region step into the new era.

The seminar received over 70 papers from experts, scientists, and government agencies, providing valuable insights into the "Era of National Development" as it pertains to HCMC and the Southeast region across various sectors.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan