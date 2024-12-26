HCMC proposes plan completion for railway routes, stations interchange areas

Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Ministry of Transport to review and complete the planning of railway routes and stations in the city’s interchange areas on December 25, ensuring consistency with other planning schemes in the southern metropolis.

Plan for railway routes in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Railway Network Master Plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, Ho Chi Minh City planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, and general planning for Thu Duc City until 2040 are important legal foundations. Therefore, the adjustment of the railway planning needs to ensure consistency and alignment with related plans to facilitate the investment and implementation of railway projects within the city.

One of the key projects is the An Binh—Binh Trieu—Saigon (Hoa Hung)—Tan Kien section, which is planned to be an elevated route, bringing certain advantages. In addition, it needs an assessment of the route’s impact on urban landscapes, such as the number of traffic lanes and sidewalks, and the effects on the urban railway system of Ho Chi Minh City.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the Ministry of Transport request relevant specialized agencies to review and demonstrate the necessity of the project while also thoroughly evaluating its social and environmental impacts as well as its effects on urban development projects along the route.

The railway planning in key junction areas must be appropriate with the railway lines being prepared for investment in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has suggested that the Ministry of Transport promptly update the national railway projects currently under the pre-feasibility study phase, such as the North-South high-speed railway, the Ho Chi Minh City-Can Tho high-speed railway, and the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway. The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City noted that the railway planning in key junction areas should be appropriate with the railway lines being prepared for investment in the city. This is aimed at effectively managing land resources, facilitating land recovery, and implementing future projects.

The southern economic hub has proposed that the Ministry of Transport review and complete the planning of railway routes and stations in the city, ensuring consistency with other planning schemes in the southern metropolis.

Ho Chi Minh City also requested that the Ministry of Transport pay attention to the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) around key stations, ensuring that the planned stations are effectively connected to the urban transportation system to maximize their utilization. The Vietnam Railway Authority and functional units of the city need to coordinate to review and solve obstacles related to the planning projects along the route.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh