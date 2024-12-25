HCMC Vice Chairman requires disbursement for projects to be completed in 2024

Departments, districts, Thu Duc City and investors have been required to review public investment projects that have extended capital allocation time but have not been completed yet.

On the construction of a project in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office on December 24 announced that Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung directed departments, districts, Thu Duc City and investors to review public investment projects that have extended capital allocation time but have not been completed yet.

Accordingly, as for projects without obstacles, investors should accelerate the progress of investment procedures, organize bidding, construction and project implementation according to the approved schedule. Besides, it is important to promptly finalize project settlement documents in accordance with regulations.

As for projects facing difficulties in land clearance, the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City should urgently coordinate with investors and relevant agencies to quickly resolve compensation, make payments to residents, settle costs and handle any arising issues.

As for projects with other obstacles, the municipal departments and investors should review and resolve difficulties or propose authorities to handle issues beyond their jurisdiction.

Regrading projects extending over two medium-term periods, investors should coordinate with relevant departments to ensure completion and settlement within the 2021-2025 period.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to guide implementation according to the 2024 Public Investment Law, monitor progress, update difficulties, and report to the People's Committee for timely direction and resolution.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong