HCMC honors 40 outstanding individuals, organizations with silent contributions

A ceremony was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on December 24 to honor 23 individuals and 17 collectives for their silent outstanding contributions to the social community in the city.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (4th, R) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc honor individuals and collectives for their silent outstanding contributions to the social community in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event organized by the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City were Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the municipal Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Honored individuals and collectives are typical examples of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the social community and the city’s movements, such as participating in charitable activities, providing donations to flood-hit areas, protecting the environment, offering study encouragement scholarships, and free classes for poor children.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, expressed his sincere appreciation to prominent individuals and organizations and praised their good works and significant contribution to the community.

He hoped they would continue spreading good values in society and inspiring others to do good things, especially marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested agencies and localities to create favorable conditions and actively participate with organizations and individuals in carrying out and spreading charitable activities. He hoped that businesses, sponsors, and organizations would continue to support and accompany these charitable programs.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) honor an individuals at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Outstanding individuals and organizations with silent contributions in 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

This is the sixth time that the event has been organized with a total number of 621 organizations and individuals having been praised since its launch.

On this occasion, a program was organized to connect all prominent individuals and organizations with silent contributions to spread positive values within the community. They included the Medical Emergency Center 115 and quick-response teams; the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the "Blue Shirt Tutors" teams in the Summer Volunteer Campaign; connectivity among free classes for disadvantaged children in the city; the Youth Employment Services YES center and students of vocational training classes; the Ho Chi Minh City History Museum with Zám Studio; Mrs. Luong Ngoc Van Anh from the Binh Duc Social Protection Center under the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of the city and the Hoang Lan volunteer group.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai earlier chairs a meeting with awardees. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai pins a medala to an awardee. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers gifts to outstanding individuals and organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Hoang Ut, one of the individuals honored at the event, speaks at the meeting with the city's leaders. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend a flower offering ceremony to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh