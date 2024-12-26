HCMC Vice Chairman requires acceleration of IT application in transport projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport yesterday hosted a conference to review its work in 2024 and implement key tasks for 2025.

The conference was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong presides over the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

In 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has identified several important tasks such as coordination in the implementation of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project, striving to select investors and start construction on at least two out of five BOT projects, and consulting the city on submitting the investment policy for the Ring Road No. 4 project to the National Assembly.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong requested the municipal Department of Transport to propose project acceleration solutions, strictly handle contractors with weak capacity, promote the application of information technology to effectively manage transport projects and ensure the progress of key projects to contribute to the connectivity of the Southeast region.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport is assigned to focus on streamlining its organizational structure, promoting digital transformation and enhancing the role of transport infrastructure planning; and accelerating administrative reforms, strengthening discipline and improving public service efficiency.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Huyen Huong