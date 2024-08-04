Ben Tre launches campaign to eradicate temporary, dilapidated houses

The Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre launched an emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses in the province until 2025 on August 4.

Former State President Truong Tan Sang (C) attends a handover ceremony of a charity house in Ben Tre Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the launching ceremony were former State President Truong Tan Sang, acting Secretary of the Ben Tre Provincial Party Committee Ho Thi Hoang Yen, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the province Tran Thanh Lam, and Chairman of the province People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Tam, and representatives of the sponsors.

Ben Tre currently has 695 social policy beneficiary households, 1,658 poor households, and 1,199 near-poor households. Former State President Truong Tan Sang mobilized resources to support residents in the province.

As of present, 250 charity houses worth VND70 million (US$2,800) each have been built. Some of them were handed over to the poor people.

At the launching ceremony, Chairman of the Ben Tre Provincial People's Committee Tran Ngoc Tam expressed his sincere thanks to former State President Truong Tan Sang and sponsors for their support, contributing to the socio-economic development in the province, eradicating temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households, and creating jobs for residents in the locality.

He has called departments, units, and districts in the province to jointly participate in the emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide in 2025 launched by the Prime Minister.

On the same day, the Party Committee of Ben Tre province held a ceremony to hand over a charity house to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Nhan’s family residing in Phu Hung Commune in Ben Tre City. The province also kicked off the construction of a “great solidarity” house for Mr. Pham Van Phu living in Ward 4 in Ben Tre City. It is one of the 1,000 charitable and great solidarity houses being constructed for poor, near-poor, and disadvantaged households in need of housing support in the province.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh