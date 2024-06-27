HCMC launches campaign against drugs

The HCMC Youth Union in collaboration with the Department of Public Security of the city launched a campaign to raise awareness of the fight against drugs on June 26.

HCMC's leaders attend the launching ceremony of the campaign to raise awareness of the fight against drugs on June 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Minh Triet, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC arty Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Major General Cao Dang Hung, Deputy Office Chief of the Ministry of Public Security.

Head of the Committee on Youth of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Major Dang Van Thang said that the city’s youth has implemented many campaigns for crime prevention and control to ensure public order and safety.

He proposed the units need to coordinate with the armed forces, educational facilities, and news agencies to carry out plans for propaganda and education on drug prevention and control among the youth and students and strengthen drug prevention and control in 312 wards and communes to prevent drug experimentation, storage, use, and trafficking.

Head of the Committee on Youth of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Major Dang Van Thang speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh