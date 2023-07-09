HCMC launches action plan for implementing national cybersecurity strategy

The HCMC People’s Committee has just issued an action plan for implementing a national cybersecurity strategy in response to cyberspace challenges till 2025 with a vision towards 2030 in the city.

Under the plan, the southern metropolis will focus on propagandizing to create a strong transformation, raise awareness and actions on cybersecurity work in State agencies, businesses, and people’s day-to-day activities; building human resources in cybersecurity in the city.

Especially, the city will pay attention to creating digital trust; building an honest, civilized, and healthy network environment; and preventing and combating law violations in cyberspace; strengthening the State management of information safety and network security in agencies, units, and enterprises in HCMC.

Among the seven strategic goals, HCMC set targets of reaching a rate of information systems at levels 3, 4, and 5 which will be classified and protected in accordance with the levels and rate of information systems that were approved and reached a target of 80 percent in 2023. These targets are expected to gain 90 and 100 percent by 2024 and 205 respectively.

Five other goals, including the rates of servers and workstations in state agencies in installing anti-malware software and sharing information with the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC); rate of malware detection of Botnet IP of servers at State agencies; and rate of security assessment of information system of State agencies must annually reach 100 percent.

The city asked agencies and units to carry out missions synchronously, scientifically, and effectively. The Department of Information and Communications is responsible for monitoring, instructing, and inspecting units and businesses related to building plans to perform tasks, examining and urging the implementation of the plans, and making a report of difficulties and challenges to submit to the municipal People’s Committee.