HCMC lauds contribution of Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) receives Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, Takebe Tsutomu, on March 7. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi expressed his joy at Mr. Takebe’s visit to participate in the 10th Japan-Vietnam Festival in Ho Chi Minh City. He thanked the Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance for congratulations on his appointment as the Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The city’s leader hailed the festival marking a decade of building a cultural connection between the two countries, presenting the Vietnam-Japan relationship that has kept growing.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee affirmed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship has currently grown significantly over the past 50 years, driven by the determination of the leaders of the two nations for peace and the benefit of both countries. This is demonstrated through the diverse and substantive exchanges between the two sides in various fields, including politics, economics, trade, investment, culture, education, and healthcare.

He highly appreciated Mr. Takebe's role in promoting the Vietnam-Japan relationship, particularly in the construction of the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park and the Vietnam-Japan University in Hanoi. He also thanked Mr. Takebe for his continuous support for Ho Chi Minh City, not only in the field of cultural exchange but also in connecting and promoting comprehensive cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Japanese partners. The most recent milestone in this collaboration was the operation of Metro Line No. 1 with Japan's assistance.

Delegates of the two sides attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi hoped that Mr. Tsutomu Takebe and Japanese Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, Takebe Arata, would continue to accompany and support Ho Chi Minh City in developing cooperation plans with Japan in the aforementioned fields, as well as in other strategic areas such as infrastructure development, digital transformation, green transformation, high-tech agriculture, and sustainable development.

Mr. Takebe recalled unforgettable moments in the Japan-Vietnam relationship over many periods that are continuously nurtured by leaders of both countries to create a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, contributing to the overall development of both nations and the region.

According to Mr. Takebe, Japan aims to develop the Vietnam-Japan University into a training hub for human resources in the Asian region. He hoped that the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City would continue to support and assist Japanese businesses and partners in the city in the coming time.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh